Flower suppliers accuse Shoprite of reneging on long-term contract

Gauteng flower suppliers who supply Shoprite Checkers have claimed the retailer reneged on their long-term contracts without warning, potentially destroying their businesses.

In a legal letter sent to the Shoprite Checkers head office on December 20, the four companies, which supply branches across Johannesburg and Pretoria, alleged that if the contracts are not renewed — or at least extended for the next six months — there could be hundreds of jobs at stake.

Bunches for Africa, Dezina Flora, Heide Bloemiste and one other company that requested anonymity, wrote through their attorney Charl Albasini that the four florists have had mutual beneficial business relationships with Shoprite for more than 10 years.

“During a meeting [in April 2018 with] the horticulture buyer of your organisation … our clients were informed to invest in their respective enterprises as the relationship between them and yourself would extend into the future and will continue for more than two years,” Albasini’s letter reads.