Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite should pay 10% of its turnover for Computicket fine — Competition Commission

The case that has been dragging on for a decade is on again, with Computicket's owner since 2005 added as a second respondent

20 December 2018 - 14:06 Robert Laing
Shoprite, which acquired Computicket from Naspers in 2005, should pay 10% of its turnover as a fine, the Competition Commission said on Thursday.
Shoprite, which acquired Computicket from Naspers in 2005, should pay 10% of its turnover as a fine, the Competition Commission said on Thursday.
Image: JEREMY GLYN

The Competition Commission’s 10-year-old case against Computicket is on again.

The case, which started in 2008 when five smaller players complained to the commission of Computicket’s practice of locking large sports and entertainment venues into exclusive agreements, appears to have been botched by the commission not taking into account that Naspers sold Computicket to Shoprite in 2005.

The commission said it amended its initial legal papers in October to include “Shoprite Checkers” as the second respondent, and will recommend that the Competition Tribunal “impose an administrative penalty of 10% of Computicket and Shoprite Checkers annual turnover”.

Thursday’s media release did not make it clear if it intends fining Shoprite 10% of its entire turnover or only the portion from ticket sales. 

The commission suffered a legal defeat against Shoprite in 2016 after refusing to provide information it had on Computicket when it was owned by Naspers.

“The matter was subject to lengthy litigation around certain legal technicalities about whether Computicket was entitled to certain documents in the commission’s possession,” Thursday’s statement said.

“This issue was settled in 2016 in favour of Computicket, paving [the way] for the merits of the matter to be heard in October 2017.”

The saga was further complicated by Groupon joining the original five complainants — Strictly Tickets, Artslink, Going Places, TicketSpace and Ezimidlalo Technologies — and then withdrawing its complaint.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Computicket fails to get anti-competitive behaviour complaint dismissed

Five competitors had separately complained in 2008 that Computicket was unfairly securing exclusive deals with concert organisers
Companies
2 years ago

eQtickets -Teaming up with Spar

Computicket has long dominated the sale of tickets for events. There are Computicket outlets at most Shoprite stores, where consumers who have not ...
Archive
6 years ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Stanlib ordered to repay fees it was not ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
AngloGold said to be considering ditching SA and ...
Companies / Mining
3.
Vehicle finance still a tough space for banks
Companies / Financial Services
4.
HCI consolidates its hold with Sactwu deal
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Are you letting old myths about SAP software get ...
Companies

Related Articles

Computicket fails to get anti-competitive behaviour complaint dismissed
Companies / Retail & Consumer

eQtickets -Teaming up with Spar
Archive

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.