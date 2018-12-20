Shoprite should pay 10% of its turnover for Computicket fine — Competition Commission

The Competition Commission’s 10-year-old case against Computicket is on again.

The case, which started in 2008 when five smaller players complained to the commission of Computicket’s practice of locking large sports and entertainment venues into exclusive agreements, appears to have been botched by the commission not taking into account that Naspers sold Computicket to Shoprite in 2005.

The commission said it amended its initial legal papers in October to include “Shoprite Checkers” as the second respondent, and will recommend that the Competition Tribunal “impose an administrative penalty of 10% of Computicket and Shoprite Checkers annual turnover”.

Thursday’s media release did not make it clear if it intends fining Shoprite 10% of its entire turnover or only the portion from ticket sales.

The commission suffered a legal defeat against Shoprite in 2016 after refusing to provide information it had on Computicket when it was owned by Naspers.