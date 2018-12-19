Taste Holdings asks shareholders for yet another helping

The Southern African representative of Starbucks Coffee and Domino's Pizza is asking its shareholders for yet another refill.

Taste Holdings's share price fell 18.75% to 13c on Wednesday morning after it announced yet another rights issue, hoping to raise R132m by getting its investors to subscribe for 146 rights offer shares at 10c each for every 100 shares they hold.

The latest rights offer of 1.32-billion shares will more than double Taste's existing shares in issue. This number currently stands at 901.5-million and will jump to 2.2-billion.

Wednesday's announcement marked Taste's fourth request to shareholders for additional funds in three years.

In December 2017, Taste Holdings raised R398m by issuing 442-million shares at 90c. That rights offer came just six months after a “claw-back offer” in June 2017 in which the fast-food franchiser raised R120m by issuing 80-million new shares at R1.50 each.

In October 2015, Taste raised R226m via a rights offer of 75-million new shares at R3 each, shortly after it acquired the rights to represent Starbucks in Southern Africa for 25 years.