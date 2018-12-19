Taste asks for more money from shareholders

If minority shareholders accepted the offer, it would put its majority shareholder, the Sean Riskowitz backed Riskowitz Value Fund (RVF) in a powerful position if it wanted to push through its delisting.

Such a move could already be on the cards, says independent analyst Anthony Clark. “It’s trying to delist the group through the backdoor.”

Clark surmised that as RVF held about 66% of Taste, it could end up holding more than 90% if minorities accepted the offer. This meant RVF would not need the backing of other shareholders if it wanted to delist.

Taste CEO Tyrone Moodley did not respond to questions e-mailed to him on why the rights offer was lower than the market price, and whether the group was considering a delisting.

Clark is not a fan of how the group has been run over the past few years. He says the scale of the value destruction can be seen in the difference in the current and previous rights offers. “A year ago it raised over R390m at 90c a share. Now it only wanted to raise around R130m at 10c”.

The money it got from its previous rights issue was used to pay off R270m in debt. The latest rights offer came despite it now having access to a R200m loan facility provided by RVF.

The scale of its cash flow problems could be seen in it attempting to preserve cash by putting the brakes on the rollout of its Starbucks and Domino’s outlets.

Clark said not including the R200m loan facility, he had worked out that Taste has enough cash to keep it going for about 18 months. If the latest rights offer was not approved, it could be in real trouble.

“This is the last throw of the dice,” he said.

For the rights offer to be accepted, 75% of its shareholders need to back it at a meeting on January 18. This means that apart from RVF’s 66% holding, the offer still needs the backing of shareholders who collectively held about 10% of the group to be approved.

