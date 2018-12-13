Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite sets up shop in Nairobi

Up for grabs is a market with a formal retail penetration of 33%, meaning about a third of shopping is done in shops rather than markets

13 December 2018 - 14:36 David Herbling
Shoprite has opened a store in Nairobi. Picture: JEREMY GLYN
Shoprite has opened a store in Nairobi. Picture: JEREMY GLYN

Nairobi — Shoprite is seeking a foothold in Kenya’s retail industry, where the collapse of two local supermarket chains has created opportunities for Africa’s biggest grocer and its international rivals.

The company opens its first store in Nairobi on Thursday, at a site previously occupied by struggling Nakumatt, which has shuttered all but six stores in East Africa’s biggest economy. French retailer Carrefour, Walmart-controlled Massmart and Choppies Enterprises of Botswana are also seeking to fill space left by the debt-ridden company and state-backed Uchumi Supermarkets, which is facing a winding-up petition.

Up for grabs is a market with a formal retail penetration of 33%, meaning about a third of shopping is done in stores rather than market places. That makes Kenya the second-biggest retail centre in Africa behind SA, according to a study by Nielsen. The target is to grow the ratio to 35% by end of 2019, according to Chris Kiptoo, principal secretary at Kenya’s state department of trade.

Shoprite’s plan to expand in that market is hampered by competition, particularly from Paris-based Carrefour, which is driving up rental costs, according to Gerhard Fritz, Shoprite’s head of operations outside SA.

“Due to the aggressive expansion of Carrefour there are no cheap sites left behind with the demise of Nakumatt and Uchumi,” he said in an emailed response to questions. “We have declined some sites as we feel rentals are too high. Landlords are having a field day playing each off against each other.”

Even so, Shoprite is scheduled to open three more stores in Kenya next year, he said. For Carrefour’s part, the retailer has trebled its number of outlets in the country to six in the past year and has two more opening in coming weeks. Nakumatt, which applied to the high court to be placed under administration in October 2017, had 62 branches across the East African region.

Bloomberg

CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s expansion in northern Europe proves fruitful

Ireland and Switzerland provide a steam of foreign currency, with 32% of turnover coming from offshore
Opinion
1 day ago

SA grocery retailers hoping for a merry festive season

It has been a difficult year for most with marginal growth as consumers feel the squeeze of VAT, fuel and interest-rate hikes
Companies
8 days ago

WATCH: Stock picks — Shoprite and Naspers

Wayne McCurrie from FNB Wealth and Investments and David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities talk to Business Day TV
Markets
14 days ago

How Lewis does well in tough times

Structural changes to its sector in SA have favoured Lewis, and the group has also increased its cross-border reach
Money & Investing
14 days ago

Spar makes a splash overseas

Spar’s Southern African and overseas operations have produced good numbers and more stores are planned in SA
Money & Investing
21 days ago

ROB ROSE: Farewell to colossus of SA business Renier van Rooyen

Though hardly acknowledged now, the man who launched the careers of Whitey Basson and Christo Wiese also founded a gigantic retail machine
Opinion
21 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Discovery takes aim at market inquiry over Remgro ...
Companies / Healthcare
2.
Auction Alliance’s Rael Levitt returns to ...
Companies / Property
3.
NUM calls off South Deep strike, but Gold Fields ...
Companies / Mining
4.
Group Five’s share price doubles on hopes of ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Naspers’s stake in Tencent Music is worth a Tiger ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Related Articles

CHRIS GILMOUR: Spar’s expansion in northern Europe proves fruitful
Opinion / Columnists

SA grocery retailers hoping for a merry festive season
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar makes a splash overseas
Money & Investing

Black Friday or Christmas? When will you spend more?
Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.