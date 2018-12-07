Companies / Retail & Consumer

Tiger Brands reopens Polokwane polony factory

Production will resume immediately as the company tries to get back on its feet after the devastating recall in March

07 December 2018 - 12:02 Tiisetso Motsoeneng
The Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane, Limpopo, will reopen after being shut down in March in the wake of the listeriosis scandal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL
The Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane, Limpopo, will reopen after being shut down in March in the wake of the listeriosis scandal. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/ALAISTER RUSSELL

SA authorities have given food maker Tiger Brands permission to re-open a factory closed after the world’s biggest listeria outbreak was traced to one of its facilities, the company said on Thursday.

SA issued a recall of all processed meat products including polony and ordered the closure of some processing plants, including two belonging to Tiger Brands, in March after the disease killed more than 200 people.

The resumption of operations at the Tiger Brands factory in Polokwane, comes nearly two months after the company received the go-ahead to restart production at another factory in Germiston.

Production of ready-to-eat products would resume immediately, Tiger Brands said in a statement.

The company, which in May pegged the cost of the recall at R365m including insurance claims, is also facing a class action suit from families of the victims of listeria — a disease that causes flu-like symptoms, nausea, diarrhoea and infection of the bloodstream and brain.

Reuters

Pick of the Month: Tiger Brands

The share price is down some 42% from those highs it reached in January. There is some good news, though
Companies
7 days ago

Court gives listeriosis victims green light to sue Tiger Brands

Listeriosis victims inch closer to a class action lawsuit against Tiger Brands
Companies
4 days ago

JAMIE CARR: Tiger Brands’ devastating year

This has been a truly challenging year for Tiger Brands, with hiccups across the board and one genuine catastrophe to define the period
Opinion
8 days ago

Cash-strapped consumers added to Tiger Brand’s listeriosis woes

Most companies in the food producers’ index are taking strain
Companies
10 days ago

RON DERBY: Has Tiger Brands learnt anything after a truly terrible year?

Not many boards, let alone a CEO, would survive such a year without severe scrutiny and criticism from investors and other stakeholders 
Opinion
12 days ago

WATCH: The listeriosis class action suit is on, now what?

Richard Spoor Inc Attorneys attorney Thami Malusi talks to Business Day TV about the class action suit against Tiger Brands
National
3 days ago

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
SA raises concern over Peugeot’s assembly plant ...
Companies / Industrials
2.
A year after Steinhoff’s meltdown and Marcus ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Spur shareholders even more emphatic in rejecting ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Nepi Rockcastle bays for Viceroy’s blood
Companies / Property
5.
Steinhoff plunges on results delay
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

WATCH: The listeriosis class action suit is on, now what?
National

Court gives listeriosis victims green light to sue Tiger Brands
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pick of the Month: Tiger Brands
Companies / Investors Monthly

JAMIE CARR: Tiger Brands’ devastating year
Opinion / Diamonds & Dogs

Cash-strapped consumers added to Tiger Brand’s listeriosis woes
Companies

RON DERBY: Has Tiger Brands learnt anything after a truly terrible year?
Opinion

Tiger Brands maintains dividend despite falling sales and profit
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.