Mr Price falls 5% after CEO and CFO immediately cash in incentive shares

Mr Price’s share price fell 5% to R244 on Thursday morning as the market reacted to a directors’ dealing statement released at 5.05pm on Wednesday showing the retailer’s three most senior executives sold a combined R98m worth of shares last week.

On November 29, CEO Stuart Bird, CFO Mark Blair and executive director Steve Ellis exercised their options to buy shares at R151.94 each.

All three elected to promptly sell all the shares acquired at the option strike price at an average price of about R248 each.

The directors’ dealing statement also included further transactions in which all three Mr Price executives sold their entire allotments of other shares issued to them as long-term incentives.