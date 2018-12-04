SA grocery retailers hoping for a merry festive season

Grocery retails have had a tough year, and like other retailers are hoping to see a boost in sales over the festive season.

If they are lucky, they might just replicate their performance of the previous December period. This is despite 2017’s numbers being more robust than spectacular. Revenue for Shoprite’s SA stores was up 7.8% to R57.4bn for the six months to end-December.

There was a similar showing at Spar Group, with the franchise chain increasing revenue by 7% to R33.8bn for the 17 weeks to end-January. For its part, Pick n Pay saw revenue rise a modest 5.3% to R81.6bn for the year to end-February. This rise was more muted considering revenue was up 5.5% for the half-year.

Back then, the retailers did not shoot the lights out, but this is understandable, given that the country was preoccupied with finding out who would replace Jacob Zuma as president of the ANC and eventually the country.

Retailers have found themselves at the mercy of an increasingly difficult economy, with SA consumers taking the brunt of a technical recession, dealing with an increase in the VAT rate and sharp rises in fuel prices. The recent rise in interest rates has not helped.

There are also signs that the credit health of many South Africans is weakening, with the Transunion SA consumer credit index showing a rise in defaults in the second quarter of the year.

The sector’s woes were also reflected by Stats SA, which reported a 0.7% rise in year-on-year retail sales for September.

But just as retailers were preparing for a difficult festive season, the economy started to get the wind from behind. Stats SA says the recession has come to an end and fuel prices are decreasing.

Spar Group CEO Graham O’Connor said in November local sales for his chain remained strong, even after it produced robust numbers for the year to end-September.