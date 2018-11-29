Was it greed or growth that brought down Mattress Firm?

Was it the breakneck growth alone that landed Mattress Firm in bankruptcy court? Or, as the company claims in a lawsuit filed last year, did a pair of greedy executives — taking advantage of the strategy to skim money off its real-estate deals and enrich an outside accomplice — help it get there?

The answer may hold lessons for America’s biggest mattress seller now that it has emerged from bankruptcy court after a fast-track restructuring.

The company blamed overexpansion and above-market rents in its bankruptcy filing and jettisoned about a fifth of its stores in the restructuring. But it faces a small army of online retailers like the fast-growing Casper. And it is returning to the market as its owner, Steinhoff International, works its way through an accounting scandal that pre-dated its purchase of Mattress Firm and has wiped out about $13.7bn of the global retailing giant’s market value.

Mattress Firm was clear from the start about its growth strategy, saying in its 2011 regulatory filings, “We intend to aggressively open additional stores in our existing markets, which may diminish sales by existing stores in those markets.”

But the company says in its suit it is not entirely to blame: Two executives allegedly conspired with a real-estate broker in a “bribery, kickback and fraud scheme” to push the Houston-based retailer into expensive locations — it declined to say how many — based on phony sales forecasts.

According to the suit, Bruce Levy, the former head of real estate, and Ryan Vinson, a former vice-president, let the broker, Alexander Deitch, oversee deals in a half-dozen states and “front-run” some of them, tipping him off to the next outlet’s location so he could secretly buy it himself while reaping millions in fees.

In return, Mattress Firm claims, Levy and Vinson got diamonds, a Roger Dubuis watch, European vacations and stakes in other real-estate deals. One Florida property allegedly came complete with a yacht.

The three men deny the allegations in court papers and say they’re being scapegoated by Mattress Firm. Levy used to scout out properties for the defunct video chain Blockbuster and was hired in 2008 to quarterback Mattress Firm’s explosive growth plan, he said.

“The company was hell-bent on owning most of the mattress stores in the country” to exact deep discounts from suppliers, Levy said in an interview. To him it’s simple. “We went from being the executors of the company’s strategy” to being its fall guys, he said. “And we’re calling BS.”

The lawsuit also names Colliers International, where Deitch was a broker. Colliers denies the allegations and is “vigorously defending” itself against the suit, spokesperson Matthew Hawkins said.

Vinson declined to be interviewed.