Taste Holdings losses halt expansion of Domino’s and Starbucks

The losses and suspension of its store roll-out followed the resignation of its co-founder and CEO, Carlo Gonzaga, in February and CFO Evan Tsatsarolakis in May.

Tyrone Moodley, nonexecutive director and former fund manager, has since become CEO. Bruce Layzell was hired as managing executive of Domino’s and Dylan Pienaar was appointed COO and is now its acting CFO.

The group said it is pausing the expansion of Domino’s and Starbucks to review the operating models and capital required to deliver an acceptable return on investment.

It said its Domino’s corporate stores are incurring operating losses and that Starbucks’ stores are not producing the required return on the store investments.

Fund manager Just One Lap founder Simon Brown said setting up a Starbucks stores is expensive, as it only costs a few hundred thousand rand to set up a coffee shop compared with the R20m bill for rolling out a Starbucks outlet.

Brown said that reading between the lines, it looks as if it had spent too much on its first four Starbucks stores.

Taste has a 25-year exclusive agreement to operate Starbucks in SA and has opened 12 stores so far. It runs and owns 62 Domino’s stores, with the remaining 25 being franchise-owned.