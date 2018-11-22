Steinhoff's Mattress Firm now leaner, with $525m cash pile
New financial position comes after the company voluntarily filed for bankruptcy seven months ago
Seven weeks after filing for voluntary bankruptcy, Steinhoff’s cash-strapped US bedding subsidiary Mattress Firm has emerged with access to $525m funding and 660 fewer stores.
Outgoing Steinhoff CEO Danie van der Merwe said on Thursday “this short process has enabled Mattress Firm to strengthen its balance sheet and optimise its store footprint, and it emerges as a stronger and more competitive company.”
Van der Merwe, who earlier this week announced he would be stepping down from the CEO position at the end of November , said the latest development was a further positive step in the wider Steinhoff restructuring “which continues to make good progress”.
In October Steinhoff announced that the Mattress Firm restructuring would also involve the sale of 49.9% of the business to its founders, who were providing the $525m new funding. Steinhoff is hoping that the liquidity boost from the sale and the release from hundreds of unattractive leases will help it to deal with a more competitive market place.
The voluntary bankruptcy comes just over two years after Steinhoff paid a hefty $2.4bn for 100% of the largest mattress retailer in the US and took on its huge debt burden. The purchase price was pitched at more than twice the company’s share price at the time.
The transaction sparked concern among US-based investors. However, many local analysts argued that Steinhoff’s former CEO Markus Jooste would be able to extract value from the over-priced acquisition.
During his presentation to parliament in September, Jooste said he had approved of the acquisition, which had been proposed by former Steinhoff CFO Ben la Grange.
The Steinhoff board believed the acquisition would give the European and African retail group an attractive US base from which to expand. In August Steinhoff suspended La Grange as part of the group’s ongoing investigation into accounting irregularities that were flagged in December 2017.
The suspension came just days before La Grange appeared in parliament to answer questions around the circumstances behind the irregularities, which resulted in more than R200bn being wiped off the value of Steinhoff shares.
Ahead of the acquisition by Steinhoff, Mattress Firm had been on an aggressive store expansion spree, adding 1,500 stores and lifting is debt by $1.4bn within a few years.
The expansion did not stop after Steinhoff acquired the business. In May 2017 Mattress Firm spent an undisclosed sum to take control of Sherwood Bedding, whose founding family once owned one of the largest manufacturers in SA. The acquisition was made after Steinhoff dropped Tempur Sealy as a supplier to Mattress Firm.