Clothing retailer Mr Price warns that GDP growth is likely to remain “muted” and that any structural reform aimed at energising the economy is likely to happen only after the national election, which is scheduled for some time in May 2019.

Speaking at the interim results presentation for SA’s third-largest retailer by market capitalisation, incoming CEO and current CFO Mark Blair said the drop-off in household expenditure and disposable income shows that over the short term, consumers are experiencing “constrained spending power”.

This echoes what TFG said earlier in November, when it flagged that it expects consumers to come under more pressure in the next few months. At the time TFG CEO Anthony Thunström said he “expected trading conditions to remain challenging ... as consumer spending and business confidence remain under pressure”.

The difficulty in the clothing retail sector can also be seen at Woolworths, which said in a recent trading update that its SA clothing operation had an effective 8% drop in sales for the 20 weeks to end-November.

Rising consumer inflation — driven by higher fuel prices and a rise in the VAT rate — as well as persistently high unemployment are putting customers under increasing pressure.