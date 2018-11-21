Pepkor rebounds from Tuesday’s crash

Pepkor indicated HEPS for its 2018 financial year would be about 50c lower than the 113.6c reported in 2017 when it was still part of Steinhoff.

Pepkor’s shares in issue averaged 3.45-billion in its 2018 financial year compared to 2.68-billion in the prior financial year.

The group said it issued 882-million new shares during its 2017 financial year, of which 132-million went to the founders of Tekkie Town.

Share dilution contributed about 30c to the drop in HEPS, Tuesday’s trading statement said.

Pepkor said its earnings were also hurt by “a provision for exposure on a corporate guarantee and associated loans” — presumably to its parent group Steinhoff.

In its interim results, Pepkor booked a R500m provision for its possible losses for standing guarantor to its parent, which equated to about a 14c reduction to HEPS.

