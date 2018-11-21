Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pepkor rebounds from Tuesday’s crash

Investors appear to have rethought their knee-jerk reaction to the trading statement Pepkor issued on Tuesday

Pepkor rebounded 6.2% to R18.30 on Wednesday, recovering from Tuesday’s 6.4% crash after it issued a trading statement.

At 3.20pm on Tuesday, Pepkor warned shareholders that its basic and headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September would decline by up to 42%.

The retailer separately listed from Steinhoff International in September 2017 said the drop was mainly due to the dilution caused by the shares it issued ahead of its initial public offering (IPO).

Pepkor indicated HEPS for its 2018 financial year would be about 50c lower than the 113.6c reported in 2017 when it was still part of Steinhoff.

Pepkor’s shares in issue averaged 3.45-billion in its 2018 financial year compared to 2.68-billion in the prior financial year.

The group said it issued 882-million new shares during its 2017 financial year, of which 132-million went to the founders of Tekkie Town.

Share dilution contributed about 30c to the drop in HEPS, Tuesday’s trading statement said.

Pepkor said its earnings were also hurt by “a provision for exposure on a corporate guarantee and associated loans” — presumably to its parent group Steinhoff.

In its interim results, Pepkor booked a R500m provision for its possible losses for standing guarantor to its parent, which equated to about a 14c reduction to HEPS.

Steinhoff International needs funding to turn around Mattress Firm

Steinhoff paid $3.8bn for Mattress Firm two years ago after a major spending spree — but it has turned into a real headache
Companies
2 months ago

Pepkor-king Wiese calls claims against him ‘insane'

Wiese, the largest shareholder in the crumbling retail empire, has rejected claims about his role in imploding the retail empire
Business
5 months ago

