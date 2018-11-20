Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: Why Pioneer decided to keep dividends steady

20 November 2018 - 09:16 Business Day TV
Pioneer foods released its annual results on Monday and reported a 3% increase in revenue to R20bn due to a 4% rise in volumes.

Trading conditions reflected weaker levels of consumer spend, although headline earnings per share rose a more robust 33%.

CEO Tertius Carstens joined Business Day TV to discuss the group’s annual performance.

