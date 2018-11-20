Lowe’s to ditch Mexico stores in further streamlining

Bengaluru — Lowe’s said on Tuesday it was looking to shed its retail operations in Mexico and certain noncore US businesses as the country’s second-biggest home improvement chain strives to compete with rivals including Home Depot.

The share price of the company based in Mooresville, North Carolina, fell 5.3% to $86.50 in premarket trading after Lowe’s also reported a smaller-than-expected rise in same-store sales.

Under Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s new CEO, the company has been streamlining its business by shutting underperforming stores and cutting back on slow-moving inventory.

The company has perennially lagged Home Depot in same-store sales, despite having about the same number of stores.