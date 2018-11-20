Companies / Retail & Consumer

Lowe’s to ditch Mexico stores in further streamlining

The US-based home-improvement chain strives to compete with rivals including Home Depot

20 November 2018 - 18:14 Aishwarya Venugopal
Picture: FLICKR
Picture: FLICKR

Bengaluru — Lowe’s  said on Tuesday it was looking to shed its retail operations in Mexico and certain noncore US businesses as the country’s second-biggest home improvement chain strives to compete with rivals including Home Depot.

The share price of the company based in Mooresville, North Carolina, fell 5.3% to $86.50 in premarket trading after Lowe’s also reported a smaller-than-expected rise in same-store sales.

Under Marvin Ellison, Lowe’s new CEO, the company has been streamlining its business by shutting underperforming stores and cutting back on slow-moving inventory.

The company has perennially lagged Home Depot  in same-store sales, despite having about the same number of stores.

Lowe’s said it was looking at all options for its chain of 13 stores in Mexico and that it was “exiting” its US contracting services business Alacrity Renovation Services and security and smart home app Iris Smart Home.

Earlier in November, Lowe’s announced the closure of 51 underperforming stores in the US and Canada, which followed the shutdown of 99 Orchard Supply stores in California.

“With our strategic reassessment substantially completed, we can now intensify our focus on the core retail business,” said Ellison. “Our transformation will take time.”

Lowe’s net earnings fell to $629m, or 78c per share, in the third quarter ended November 2 from $872m, or $1.05 per share, a year earlier.

The company’s results included $280m in pretax charges.

Sales at stores open for more than a year rose 1.5% in the third quarter, versus expectations of a 2.93% increase, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Ellison blamed the assortment of merchandise at stores and the inability to restock shelves with the right kind of inventory for poor sales.

The company cut its forecast for full-year sales growth to about 4% from 4.5% and says it expects comparable sales to rise about 2.5%, compared with 3% estimated previously.

Excluding certain items, Lowe’s earned $1.04 per share, beating estimates of 98c. While, net sales rose nearly 4% to $17.42bn,  edging past expectations of $17.36bn. 

Reuters

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares surge on appointment of new CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Barloworld unveils a R3.5bn BEE deal
Companies / Industrials
3.
Netcare gives billions back to shareholders
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Why Naspers expects higher interim profit in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

An effective online retail strategy will allow SA to catch up with big guns
Opinion

US investors eye holiday sales for market salve
World / Americas

Macy’s raises annual forecast before holiday season
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Walmart raises annual earnings estimate on higher quarterly revenue
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Sears, the once-mighty US retailer, files for bankruptcy
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.