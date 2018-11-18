Oceana declares generous dividend as diversified portfolio pays off
The group skipped dividend payment in 2017 but revived it in 2018 financial year due to strong growth
Fishing giant Oceana Group erased the bitter memories of a skipped final dividend in the 2017 financial year by declaring a generous final distribution of 304c/share.
Oceana nets most of its profits from canned fish brand Lucky Star as well as fish oil and fish meal operations.
The final dividend brings total payout for the year to end September to 416c per share, pushing Oceana’s yield close to 5%.
Recently appointed CEO Imraan Soomra said the group’s consistent focus on driving sales, improving efficiencies and managing foreign currency exposure were paying dividends. He said growth in 2018 was once again a function of the strength of Oceana’s diversified portfolio.
The star of the show was Oceana’s Louisiana-based Daybrook Fishing operations, which experienced a record seasonal catch of 803-million fish (2017: 735-million) in the 2018 Gulf menhaden fishing season that stretched from April to the end of October.
Soomra attributed the strong catch rate to a combination of good nutrient availability in the Gulf, increased fishing days with fewer extreme weather events and operational improvements introduced under the new ownership of fishing partner Westbank.
Control of Wesbank was recently acquired by former Oceana CEO Francois Kuttel, who has extensive fishing experience in international waters.
Daybrook’s production of 63,966 tons fishmeal (2017: 55,406 tons) and 23,650 tons fish oil (2017: 17,737 tons) resulted in a combined production yield of 35% (2017: 32.8%).
Soomra indicated that oil yields improved to 9.5% (2017: 7.6%), but remained well below the 12.5% historical average. He said the Daybrook plant performed very well in the season, benefitting from off-season maintenance and investment in operational improvements.
He stressed further investment in plant throughput and capacity would be made in the off-season. Overall, Daybrook’s revenue increased 24% to $133m, with operating profit edged up $31.9m (2017: $29.1m) with margins crimped by an 8% decline in average fish oil prices year on year.
The Lucky Star canned pilchard brand also enjoyed a strong showing. Soomra said strong demand and favourable pricing saw sales volumes in the canned fish business increasing to 8.8-million cartons (2017: 7.9-million).
He said this was achieved mainly in the traditional South African market, which consumes about 88% of all volumes and achieved 12% growth for the year. Once again, poor fresh pilchard landings in SA and Namibia meant canned fish production was primarily driven by supply of imported frozen fish from various geographies.
Soomra explained that the 2018 SA Total Allowable Catch (TAC) for pilchard was increased to 65,000 tons from 45,560 tons. But the industry was only able to land 32% of the TAC. Meanwhile, in Namibia, a ministerial decision was taken to suspend pilchard fishing in 2018, based on scientific advice.
Soomra said good progress was made in the year in driving cannery efficiencies and supply chain logistics which resulted in increased cannery throughput and improved labour productivity. He said this meant operating margins in the canned fish business increased materially.
