Walmart raises annual earnings estimate on higher quarterly revenue

Global retail giant Walmart raised its earnings estimate for the year on Thursday, after posting a strong quarter with sales growth across all its business lines and most regions.

Total revenue jumped 2.4% in the third quarter to $124.9bn, while the key metric of comparable store sales rose 3.4%, the company said.

“Each of our segments achieved solid sales growth,” Walmart CEO Doug McMillon said.

The solid sales growth pushed the closely watched earnings-per-share measure to $1.08 in the latest quarter, beating expectations.

The company raised its estimate of financial year 2019 earnings per share by 10c to $4.75-$4.85, just a few weeks after lowering the estimate following the acquisition of India’s online retailer Flipkart.

Company executives said the investment is key to positioning the chain to compete in the changing and competitive retail and e–commerce sector.