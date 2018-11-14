Ford, Walmart and Postmates to collaborate on automated delivery

Ford Motor, Walmart and delivery service Postmates would collaborate to design a service to deliver groceries and other goods to Walmart customers, which could one day use autonomous vehicles, they said on Wednesday.

The project is the latest to grow out of Ford’s broader effort to develop businesses that could use automated delivery vehicles. Ford was already working with San Francisco-based Postmates to develop delivery services that could employ automated vehicles.

Ford said the Walmart pilot project, to take place in the Miami area, would initially use human-driven vehicles operated in a way that would simulate how self-driving vehicles would behave.

The group has said it expects to launch commercial production of automated vehicles by 2021.

Ford and its partners are using Miami as a testing ground for automated delivery ideas and automated vehicle technology.

The new pilot project will offer customers delivery by Postmates of goods ordered at Walmart stores.

Brian Wolf, an executive of Ford’s autonomous vehicle unit, wrote in a blog post that the companies will work over the next “couple of months” to figure out what goods can be delivered successfully, especially perishable groceries.

“Before self-driving cars can go mainstream, we must get a better sense of how people want to interact with them,” said Tom Ward, Walmart senior vice-president for digital operations.

That could require new designs or equipment for vehicles, Wolf said. One of the challenges Ford has said it is working on is designing on-board storage systems easy for customers to open to retrieve a pizza or a package.

Postmates, according to its website, operates in 385 US cities, as well as Mexico. It offers delivery from brick-and-mortar restaurants and stores.

Walmart is competing with online retailer Amazon.com and other rivals to cut the cost of delivering goods over what industry executives call “the last mile” to customers who order online.