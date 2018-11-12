Companies / Retail & Consumer

Threat of US menthol cigarette ban knocks BAT down 11%

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration proposes to ban menthol cigarettes, which make up 25% of BAT’s US sales

12 November 2018 - 11:43 Robert Laing
Picture: 123RF/Mohd Hafez Abu Bakar
Picture: 123RF/Mohd Hafez Abu Bakar

British American Tobacco’s (BAT) share price plunged 11% to R555 on Monday morning, wiping R176bn off its market capitalisation, on a report the US government is considering banning menthol cigarettes.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) plans to pursue a ban, citing senior agency officials.

Menthol cigarettes account for about a quarter of BAT’s US cigarette sales, making it a bigger casualty of the potential ban than its competitors Altria and Imperial Brands.

“The FDA concluded in 2013 that menthols are harder to quit and likely pose a greater health risk than regular cigarettes. The agency said use of the cigarettes, which are flavoured with the compound menthol, was likely associated with increased smoking initiation by youth and young adults, possibly because menthol helps reduce the throat irritation caused by cigarette smoke,” the Wall Street Journal wrote.

When BAT stepped up its presence in the US last year by acquiring the 58% of Reynolds it did not already own for $50bn, it listed its menthol cigarettes as a key attraction. 

“Reynolds is well-positioned as the number two player in the US market, with three out of the four top-selling cigarette brands and the benefits from the Lorillard acquisition already evident,” BAT said in January 2017. 

“Reynolds has a 34% cigarette market share, with Newport the leading brand in menthol, Pall Mall the leading value brand and Natural American Spirit, the fastest-growing premium brand. Reynolds’ American Snuff subsidiary also has a 33% share of the growing moist snuff segment, led by its Grizzly brand.”

Dow Jones quoted analyst firm Jefferies saying it would require a lengthy evidence-gathering process to get the ban through US courts.

“Jefferies notes previous similar proposals struggled due to a lack of data over the harm caused by menthol cigarettes and the high requirements of ‘conclusive’ evidence,” Dow Jones reported. 

Philip Morris’s stop-smoking campaign is simply ‘PR puff’

The £2m wraparound ad campaign covering Monday’s Daily Mirror has been slammed as ‘staggering hypocrisy’
Companies
20 days ago

BAT cuts revenue target for alternative products as demand evaporates

Expectations are that the industry volume will be down about 3.5% for the full year 
Companies
27 days ago

Big tobacco’s hopes for vaping go up in smoke

Revenue from next-generation products will be 10% less than the £1bn BAT anticipated
Companies
26 days ago

Juul has a fit of the vapers as rivals create copycat e-cigarettes

Juul is helping crackdown on youth vaping but says rival products sold without age restriction
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Former Texton CEO launches bid to regain control ...
Companies / Property
2.
Vodacom rewards shareholders with a larger payout
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
3.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
HSBC’s fine is not surprising, says UK legislator ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Woolworths chair Simon Susman to retire in a year
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

STEVEN FRIEDMAN: Political journalists are often pawns in factional fights
Opinion / Columnists

Vaping won’t stop smouldering tobacco demand
Opinion

Illegal cigarettes in SA sell for less than the tax payable on a single pack
Opinion

Clamping down on SA’s illicit tobacco trade is possible with political will
Opinion

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.