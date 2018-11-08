Energy drink maker in Monster slide as Coke plans rival products

Monster Beverage’s shares sank 14% on Thursday after the company said its top shareholder, Coca-Cola, was developing two energy drinks that could compete with its brand in the coming months.

Monster, whose black-and-green cans are a common sight in the hands of skateboarders, motorcyclists and Formula 1 drivers, is currently in arbitration with Coke, the company said on Wednesday.

Coke confirmed to Reuters that it was developing two energy drinks and that it had filed for arbitration with Monster.

Coke’s new products may violate an agreement between the companies that restricts Coca-Cola from making rival energy drinks, Monster Beverage CEO Rodney Sacks said.

“We value our relationship with Monster. As in any commercial relationship, we will abide by our contractual obligations,” Coca-Cola said in a statement.

Coke also said “Coca-Cola Energy” would be planned to have caffeine from naturally derived sources and guarana extract. “It would be developed as a preferred option for people who want these types of ingredients in an energy drink,” the company said.

Any competition with the world’s biggest beverage company is a major risk for Monster, Wall Street analysts said after Monster revealed Coke’s plans during a conference call with analysts after reporting third-quarter results on Wednesday.

“This reflects the outsize bargaining power Coca-Cola has over Monster,” Morningstar analyst Sofia Vora said in a report. “Monster’s ability to secure shelf space and distribution is contingent on its relationships within Coca-Cola’s vast bottling network.”

Coke’s possible new energy drinks would raise uncertainty around Monster’s business, Wells Fargo analyst Bonnie Herzog said.

Any competition could also mean that Coke — which has a history of building ownership stakes in smaller companies before eventually buying them out — was unlikely to acquire the rest of Monster, she added.