Spark ATM fires up drive to roll out cash machines for new banks

A Cape Town-based operator hopes to close deals soon that will see it rolling out ATMs for several new banks entering the market.

Spark ATM Systems recently concluded a deal with retail group Massmart to install 381 ATMs in its stores.

Spark ATM MD Marc Sternberg said more deals like the one it concluded with Massmart, which runs the Game, DionWired and Makro chains, are on the cards, as it is in negotiation with “several of the new banking groups”.

Medical aid group Discovery and the Michael Jordaan-backed Bank Zero will offer banking services in the next few months, but will need a network of ATMs with a national footprint to dispense cash.