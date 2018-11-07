Hermes plans outlets in China as luxury sales soar

French fashion house Hermes has reported another quarter of brisk sales growth, propelled by red-hot demand in China, where the ultra-chic brand expects further growth as it opens stores and rolls out online sales.

The company said on Wednesday sales in the third quarter climbed 9.4% to €1.46bn, racking up higher sales in all the regions where it operates.

But it was Asia excluding Japan, which has become the group's biggest source of revenue, that set the pace, with sales jumping 11.8% to €519m.

The results reassured investors who had worried that trade tensions between Beijing and Washington could hamper sales of Birkin, Kelly and other hot Hermes handbags to eager Chinese customers.

"We have not seen any change of rhythm in China for now," executive chairman Axel Dumas said. Nonetheless, "we remain vigilant and are not taking anything for granted", he said.

Hermes opened a store in Xi'an in September, after openings in Changsha and Hong Kong in 2018. In October the Hermes.cn site went online, offering internet sales across China.