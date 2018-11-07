Hawks probing three more Steinhoff executives, say sources

Steinhoff International Holdings has provided the Hawks with information about a set of transactions involving three more former executives who may have contributed to its accounting crisis, two people familiar with the matter said.

The owner of Conforama in France and Poundland in the UK has already referred former CEO Markus Jooste for his role in the scandal, which has wiped 96% off the market value. Now Dirk Schreiber, a German national who was head of finance in Europe, can be added to the list, said the people, asking not to be named because the information is private.

Former CFO Ben la Grange and former company secretary Stehan Grobler complete the quartet, they said.

Details of the four former executives’ alleged involvement in events leading up to a failure to report audited results for 2017 have emerged during an ongoing investigation by PwC, the people said. Three more as-yet-unidentified individuals may also be reported, according to one of the people.

PwC’s forensic report into the accounts is due to be completed by the end of 2018. Once the findings of the report have been published, formal charges may proceed against anyone implicated in wrongdoing, a Hawks spokesperson said.