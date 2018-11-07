Adidas laces up improved profit outlook despite lagging Europe sales

German sporting-goods maker Adidas lifted its profit expectations for 2018 on Wednesday after a “strong” third quarter saw brisk global demand for its sportswear and sneakers, but sales in western Europe slipped.

CE Kasper Rorsted said the group had “a plan in place” to react to the disappointing European performance.

He blamed an “over reliance” on Adidas’s retro-inspired Originals line for a 1% dip in western European sales in the third quarter, out of step with the double-digit growth recorded in North America, China and the Asia-Pacific region.

“We did not react quickly enough to the trends in the market,” Rorsted told reporters, adding that the brand would respond by refocusing on sports articles and correct the price tag on “overpriced” items.

But the western European cloud failed to overshadow the group’s overall performance in the months from July to September.

Net profit climbed 19% year on year to hit €656m while revenues swelled by a currency-neutral 8% to €5.9bn, boosted by “excellent” growth in the e-commerce section.

In Russia, sales were up 7% as Adidas continued to benefit from a World Cup boost even after the football extravaganza ended.

Rorsted hailed a quarter marked by “high-quality growth” and said that “we achieved strong profitability improvements despite a significant increase in marketing investments and severe currency headwinds”.

The group’s US unit Reebok, however, continued to struggle, recording a 5% dip in sales despite the efforts of British fashion designer Victoria Beckham, who unveiled her first Reebok collection in July.

Rorsted nevertheless said the group was “very happy with the progress we’re making”, pointing to a rise in profitability at Reebok and a robust performance from the brand’s Classics shoe range.