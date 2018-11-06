Campari toasts fashionable Aperol’s success

Drinkers’ growing taste for Aperol, the bright orange aperitif, helped to boost sales growth at parent Campari in the third quarter, which covers the peak summer period in some of the company’s main markets.

Aperol, once a niche product sold mostly in northern Italy to make the Spritz cocktail, has become one of the group’s best sellers as aperitifs and cocktails have become more fashionable for younger drinkers.

Aperol’s sales jumped 43% in the third quarter, Campari said on Tuesday, driving organic sales for the whole group up 8.9%, a bigger increase than expected by analysts. In the second quarter, the increase was 8.1%.

Shares in Campari turned positive after the results and were up 4% in afternoon trade.

During a conference call, Campari CEO Bob Kunze-Concewitz told analysts Aperol would continue to expand. “We are only scratching the surface of Aperol's growth in the US, there is still a long way to go,” Kunze-Concewitz said.