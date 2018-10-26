Richemont joins Alibaba in Chinese e-commerce venture

Johann Rupert’s luxury brands group, Richemont, announced on Friday it is forming a joint venture with Chinese online retailer Alibaba.

“Our digital offering in China is in its infancy and we believe that partnering with Alibaba will enable us to become a significant and sustainable online player in this market,” Rupert said in a media release.

The alliance follows Richemont’s completion of turning online retailer Yoox Net-a-Porter (YNAP) into an unlisted wholly owned subsidiary in June.

Rupert said YNAP and Alibaba will together launch “multi-brand, in-season online stores for consumers in China”.

Alibaba will provide technology infrastructure, marketing, payments, logistics and other technology support to the joint venture.

“The partnership will also leverage YNAP’s strong relationship with leading luxury brands, some 950 of them being currently distributed through YNAP in China,” the company said in the statement.

Alibaba CEO Daniel Zhang said in the media release: “Chinese consumers are expected to account for nearly half of the global luxury market by 2025, and through this partnership, Alibaba and YNAP will be even better positioned to capture this compelling market opportunity.

“As Chinese consumers continue to upgrade their lifestyles, we want to meet the desires of Alibaba’s more than 600-million users.”

