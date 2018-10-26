AB InBev market value plunges R256bn in sell-off

The world’s biggest beer brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB InBev) saw its shares plunge 10.59% on Thursday, the most since its inward listing on the JSE in January 2016, after cutting its interim dividend to pay off debt.

The sell-off wiped off about R256bn of AB InBev’s market capitalisation, nearly equal to the market value of Standard Bank, Africa’s largest bank.

If you are already a subscriber, please click on the following link to go to the full article: AB InBev share price sinks on dividend cut

If you would like to subscribe to BusinessLIVE to read the full story, please click here.