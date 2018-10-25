Fewer colds and flus last winter bad news for Clicks

Clicks complained that “lower incidence of colds and flu compared to last winter depressed medicine sales”, but still managed to up its dividend by 18%.

The group’s overall revenue grew by 9.3% to R31bn and its net profit by 15.5% to R1.5bn, its results for the year to end-August released on Thursday morning said.

Once again illustrating the “lipstick index” — a theory proposed by Leonard Lauder that cosmetic sales rise in recessions — the group said its flagship Clicks chain along with its The Body Shop, GNC and Claire’s franchises grew sales 11.7%.

Clicks declared a final dividend of 277.5c, taking its total for its 2018 financial year to R3.80, an 18% increase on the previous year’s R3.22.

It opened a record 41 new stores during its 2018 financial year, taking its total to 663.

It opened a net 37 pharmacies during the year to end-August, taking its total pharmacy network to 510.

The group said it planned to open between 25 and 30 new Clicks stores and 30 to 35 new pharmacies during the financial year underway.

Comparable stores sales grew by 6.2%, with selling price inflation of only 1.1%, reflecting volume growth of 5.1%.

“Clicks ClubCard increased active membership by over 800,000 to 7.8-million, with the loyalty programme accounting for 77.2% of sales,” the results statement said.