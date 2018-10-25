Companies / Retail & Consumer

AB InBev halves dividend to pay for SAB

Carling Black Label sales grew thanks to its award- winning ad campaign, but Castle Lite suffered from out-of-stock issues

25 October 2018 - 09:00 Robert Laing
Anheuser-Busch InBevs headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS
Anheuser-Busch InBevs headquarters in Leuven, Belgium. Picture: REUTERS

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB Inbev) halved its interim dividend to €0.80 from €1.60 as it battles to whittle down the debt it took on to acquire SAB. 

The world’s largest brewer said in its September quarter results statement released on Thursday morning: “Following this rebase of 50%, we expect dividends to [grow] … over time in line with the non-cyclical nature of our business. However, growth in the short term is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.”

Regarding its South African operations, AB InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) declined by 12% due to “a soft topline performance coupled with a negative mix impact and supply constraints”.

Its South African sales “declined by mid single digits, with both volumes and revenue per hectolitre down by low single digits”.

While Carling Black Label’s “award-winning campaign #NoExcuse” helped it achieve “high single digit” volume growth, Castle Lite “was disproportionately impacted by the out-of-stock issue”.

“The volume decline was primarily caused by out-of-stocks due to supply constraints, which we expect to normalise heading into the fourth-quarter high season. Additionally, the decrease in revenue per hectolitre was driven primarily by a short-term mix impact.” 

The group’s overall revenue grew by 4.5% to $14.7bn in the September quarter from $13.3bn in the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Measured in hectolitres, AB InBev grew its worldwide beer volumes by 0.3% to 467-million hectolitres.

“A diverse group of markets contributed to this growth, including China, Mexico, Western Europe and many of our African markets. At the same time, we faced macroeconomic challenges in relevant markets such as Brazil, Argentina and SA,” the company said in its results statement.

Good news in SA was the success of 1l returnable glass bottles, “a pack format launched last year that offers consumers a lower per unit cost and has been a successful commercial initiative for many years in our Latin American markets”, AB InBev said.

Regarding its acquisition of SAB, the group said: “The business integration is progressing well, with synergies and cost savings of $229m captured during the September quarter and $588m captured during the first nine months of 2018.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Why Anheuser-Busch InBev may cut its generous dividend

The Belgian beermaker pays its shareholders way more than the industry average, yet its $109bn debt is much higher. This is clearly unsustainable
Companies
9 days ago

TIM COHEN: No cheers for SA’s investors as AB InBev’s share price plunges 20%

Almost two years ago, SA shareholders of SABMiller voted to sell to global giant AB InBev. From their perspective it has not delivered great results
Opinion
14 days ago

AB InBev 'very excited about Africa'

Praise for SABMiller know-how as CEO shows off SA and region to his investors
Business
2 months ago

AB InBev to open breweries in Mozambique and Nigeria as part of Africa expansion

Anheuser-Busch InBev is investing in Africa where beer consumption is on the rise and has also agreed to build a $100m brewery in Tanzania
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Famous Brands’ UK burger outlet starts insolvency ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Truworths commits to transformation of its board
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Patrice Motsepe’s ARC moves forward with ...
Companies
4.
Deutsche Bank calls for patience as shock results ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Distell share price sinks on lower sales
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Why Anheuser-Busch InBev may cut its generous dividend
Companies / Retail & Consumer

TIM COHEN: No cheers for SA’s investors as AB InBev’s share price plunges 20%
Opinion / Columnists

AB InBev 'very excited about Africa'
Business

AB InBev not as ale and hearty as expected
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.