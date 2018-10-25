AB InBev halves dividend to pay for SAB

Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB Inbev) halved its interim dividend to €0.80 from €1.60 as it battles to whittle down the debt it took on to acquire SAB.

The world’s largest brewer said in its September quarter results statement released on Thursday morning: “Following this rebase of 50%, we expect dividends to [grow] … over time in line with the non-cyclical nature of our business. However, growth in the short term is expected to be modest given the importance of deleveraging.”

Regarding its South African operations, AB InBev said earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) declined by 12% due to “a soft topline performance coupled with a negative mix impact and supply constraints”.

Its South African sales “declined by mid single digits, with both volumes and revenue per hectolitre down by low single digits”.

While Carling Black Label’s “award-winning campaign #NoExcuse” helped it achieve “high single digit” volume growth, Castle Lite “was disproportionately impacted by the out-of-stock issue”.

“The volume decline was primarily caused by out-of-stocks due to supply constraints, which we expect to normalise heading into the fourth-quarter high season. Additionally, the decrease in revenue per hectolitre was driven primarily by a short-term mix impact.”

The group’s overall revenue grew by 4.5% to $14.7bn in the September quarter from $13.3bn in the corresponding quarter in 2017.

Measured in hectolitres, AB InBev grew its worldwide beer volumes by 0.3% to 467-million hectolitres.

“A diverse group of markets contributed to this growth, including China, Mexico, Western Europe and many of our African markets. At the same time, we faced macroeconomic challenges in relevant markets such as Brazil, Argentina and SA,” the company said in its results statement.

Good news in SA was the success of 1l returnable glass bottles, “a pack format launched last year that offers consumers a lower per unit cost and has been a successful commercial initiative for many years in our Latin American markets”, AB InBev said.

Regarding its acquisition of SAB, the group said: “The business integration is progressing well, with synergies and cost savings of $229m captured during the September quarter and $588m captured during the first nine months of 2018.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za