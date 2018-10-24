Companies / Retail & Consumer

Astral raises earnings forecast despite lower chicken sales

The poultry producer says coming results will show doubled earnings

24 October 2018 - 13:39 Robert Laing
Astral Foods, SA's second- largest chicken producer, says HEPS for the year to end-September will be about double the prior year. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Astral Foods, SA's second- largest chicken producer, says HEPS for the year to end-September will be about double the prior year. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Chicken producer Astral’s share price rose as much as 5.8% to R193.14 on Wednesday after saying its earnings growth would be even better than previously forecast.

Astral said it expected to report that its headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-September would be about double the prior year’s R18.99, on November 19.

Wednesday’s statement updated a forecast Astral issued on September 19 in which it said HEPS would be at least 85% higher than in its 2017 financial year.

In September’s statement, Astral warned that its improved profitability was not thanks to better chicken sales; the prior year’s results had been reduced by R15m finance costs.

Astral said in September, “Increases in the fuel price and the VAT rate have had a negative impact on the consumer, with current trading conditions not as favourable as in the corresponding reporting period of the previous year.” 

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Safeguard on imported chicken is a significant victory for SA

A duty is now effective on frozen chicken portions,  for three years after the chicken industry was so damaged by unrestricted dumping by the EU 
Opinion
4 days ago

Astral’s update fails to set share price aflutter

Astral has proven over the years to be a tough old bird when it comes to weathering difficult trading conditions
Companies
1 month ago

Astral set to invest in plant expansion

The company plans to expand production after a fourfold increase in operating profit
Companies
5 months ago

Lower feed costs help Astral to stellar earnings surge

Poultry producers have benefited immensely from lower input costs, courtesy of a bumper summer grain harvest and a relatively a stronger rand
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
PIC and Pelo to buy majority stake in Karan Beef
Companies
2.
Brian Joffe’s Long4Life has invested half of its ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Shoprite to pay customers for reusing plastic bags
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Trio seek to abandon listing JSE ship
Companies
5.
‘Old boys club’ draws Truworths investors’ ire
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Lower feed costs help Astral to stellar earnings surge
Companies / Land & Agriculture

Astral chair finally gets well-deserved reward
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.