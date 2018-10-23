Diversification mastermind’s death a blow for Benetton

The 77-year-old executive died on Monday at his home in Treviso, Italy, following a brief illness, according to a statement from his family.

While his older brother Luciano, 83, has always been directly involved with Benetton Group and returned last year at the helm of the fashion chain to revamp its struggling business, Gilberto was the main architect of the family’s expansion beyond the clothing industry. He helped create Edizione, which controls investments in highway operator Atlantia, and Autogrill, which runs roadside rest-stop eateries.

Edizione, which had a net asset value of €12bnat the end of June, is facing one of its most difficult moments. After a bridge its Atlantia unit operates in Genoa collapsed and killed more than 40 people, the family’s stake in the company lost more than €2bn of value.

While the Benettons already opted in the last few years for non-family members such as former Telecom Italia CEO Marco Patuano to run Edizione, Gilberto was still the family’s most important voice in deciding investments and strategy. He served as Edizione’s vice-chairman under chair Fabio Cerchiai.

“He was a man of extraordinary value and rare entrepreneurial vision,” Patuano and Cerchiai said in a statement. “His capacity to foresee economic and social developments guided Edizione into its most important strategic choices.”

Now the family may be discussing who should succeed Gilberto. Luciano’s son Alessandro has been the prominent figure of the second generation and is well-known among investors. Still, the 54-year-old executive left the clothing company in 2014 and is now fully dedicated to his own private equity fund 21 Partners. Gilberto’s daughter, Sabrina, is now expected to take his place in Edizione’s board.

In recent years, Gilberto had been leaning to changing the role of family members to one of supervisors rather than managers. He had indicated that in the future, the holding company should operate more like a sovereign wealth fund.

The family holding vehicle also owns 3% of Italy’s biggest insurer Assicurazioni Generali and a 2% of Mediobanca, the country’s largest listed investment bank. In July, Edizione bought the biggest single stake in Spanish cellphone tower operator Cellnex.

Gilberto was also a prominent figure in Italy’s sport business. He transformed his home-town Treviso into a sort of sport capital in the 1990s when Benetton-backed teams won several championships in rugby, volley and basketball. The family is currently now concentrating on its rugby team, which plays in the Pro 14 tournament and the European Rugby Championship.

Bloomberg