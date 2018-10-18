Companies / Retail & Consumer

Pernod Ricard sales up 10% on demand from China and India

The spirit’s group first-quarter sales are up despite slowing growth in the US

18 October 2018 - 13:52 Dominique Vidalon
French drinks maker Pernod Ricard, after stellar first-quarter results, warns that full-year growth may moderate somewhat. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN
French drinks maker Pernod Ricard, after stellar first-quarter results, warns that full-year growth may moderate somewhat. Picture: REUTERS/CHRISTIAN HARTMANN

Paris — Spirits group Pernod Ricard posted a stronger-than-expected 10.4% rise in first-quarter underlying sales, helped by higher demand in China and India, and despite slower growth in its main market in the US.

Pernod, the world’s second-biggest spirits group behind Britain’s Diageo, however, cautioned that sales growth would moderate in the full year, notably for its Martell cognac in Asia.

It also warned of a slightly negative foreign exchange impact on its recurring operating profit.

For the first quarter ended September 30, Pernod reported sales of £2.387bn, a like-for-like rise of 10.4% that beat analysts’ estimates for 7.4% like-for-like growth in an Inquiry Financial poll for Reuters.

Pernod said it benefited from strong demand in China and from a low comparison in India a year ago, where it has faced setbacks that include a ban on liquor outlets. The group, whose brands include Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey, said sales in India rose 34% in the quarter, having previously risen 14% in its past financial year.

In China, sales rose 17% last year and leapt to 27% in the first quarter, led by strong demand for Martell across all price segments and by double-digit growth in Chivas whisky.

Pernod said it would benefit in the first half from the earlier timing of the Chinese new year, but growth would then moderate as Martell would come back in line with its medium-term, high single-digit volume growth target.

In the US, where sales were up 2% in the quarter, Jameson whiskey continued its double-digit growth but the Absolut vodka brand was still in decline. Pernod tied the overall slower growth in the US to various shipment phases, but said the underlying trend remained broadly in line with the market, which was growing by 4%.

Pernod said that despite an uncertain geopolitical and monetary environment, it was keeping its forecast for a 5% to 7% organic rise in full-year profit from recurring operations after last year’s 6.3% growth.

Reuters

Pernod Ricard wary over geopolitics on slow vodka

Underlying profit growth from recurring operations was lower than consensus expectations of 7.4% for the maker of Absolut vodka and Jameson whiskey 
Companies
1 month ago

Pernod Ricard gives investors a 17% dividend hike

The French spirits maker forecasts further profit growth despite the unsettled geopolitical and monetary climate
Companies
1 month ago

Rémy Cointreau enjoys good annual profits due to strong demand in China

The cognac and liqueur maker also predicts more earnings growth in 2018, with its shares already up some 10% for the year
Companies
4 months ago

Distell distils its cloudy control issues

Newly attractive to investors, liquor group eyes growth
Business
4 months ago

Pernod Ricard’s full-year earnings get boost from China’s New Year

Growth in profit from recurring operations will be about 6%; the Chivas Regal maker’s shares rose as much as 1.8% in early trading in Paris
Companies
6 months ago

Johnnie Walker set to open ‘experiential store’ in Madrid

The world’s largest distiller said it chose Madrid because it’s a top tourist destination
Companies
7 days ago

Heineken pays $3bn for Snow stake, showing China Resources Beer got SABMiller’s share cheap

Heineken is buying a 40% stake in the world’s biggest-selling beer — two years after SABMiller sold a its 49% for $1.6bn, as part of its ...
Companies
2 months ago

Owner of Johnnie Walker to return £2bn to investors

Diageo has joined other consumer-product companies in adopting shareholder-friendly measures as activist investors take a growing interest in the ...
Companies
2 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Mr Price CEO to retire at the end of the year
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Dutch investors’ group suspends class action ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Mediclinic plunges on weakness in Switzerland ...
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Dis-Chem aims to pay more generous dividends
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Gareth Ackerman urges business to speak up about ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Related Articles

Pernod Ricard wary over geopolitics on slow vodka
Companies

Pernod Ricard gives investors a 17% dividend hike
Companies

Rémy Cointreau enjoys good annual profits due to strong demand in China
Companies

Distell distils its cloudy control issues
Business

Heineken pays $3bn for Snow stake, showing China Resources Beer got SABMiller’s ...
Companies / Industrials

Diageo looks to offload lower-end brands as it focuses on pricier labels
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.