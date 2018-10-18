Mr Price CEO to retire at the end of the year

Mr Price CEO Stuart Bird will be succeeded by CFO Mark Blair on January 1, the retailer announced on Thursday morning.

Bird was promoted from MD of Mr Price’s apparel division to succeed Alastair McArthur as the group’s CEO in 2010.

“Stuart’s 25-year career with Mr Price, and particularly the past decade under his leadership as CEO, has seen the group grow into one of the top performing retailers in Southern Africa, with a market capitalisation of over R60bn,” chair Nigel Payne said in the statement.