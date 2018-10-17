Debt reduction gives Pick n Pay more options

It could lift its capital investment spending, at R1.6bn in 2018, “if we feel that we could get a return for it”, Brasher said.

“And if things come along that we like the look of and they’re appropriately priced and complement our business, at least we can give it serious consideration.”

But while Pick n Pay’s improved cash position “gives us potential, it’s not burning a hole in our pocket and we don’t have to go spend it”, said Brasher.

The company said on Tuesday that thanks to promotions and lower prices on certain goods, it delivered its best six-month trading performance in five years based on sales volumes.

Turnover for the 26 weeks to August 26 rose 6.4% to R41.2bn and aftertax profits grew 19.8% to R489m. Diluted headline earnings per share climbed 17%.

‘Same-store sales growth’

“A key positive was the increase in same-store sales growth, particularly in SA, at a time when the local economy is so weak, inflation is quite low and a major competitor’s growth is slowing,” said Simon Anderssen, associate portfolio manager at Kagiso Asset Management.

However, Anderssen said sales would need to accelerate further to get earnings to the levels implied by the share price, and this would be difficult in a weak economy.

Brasher said the strong result was “based predominantly on work we were doing 18 months ago which is coming to fruition”.

The company cut costs in 2017, partly by reducing the size of its workforce.

He said the retailer held its internal inflation at 0.3%, well below the 3.5% food inflation reported by Stats SA.

“So we’ve managed to get more customers, we got them to buy a little bit more, and we looked after them a bit better than we did in the past.”

Meanwhile, Brasher said he was not worried that Pick n Pay remained highly dependent on the flagging SA economy.

“I think SA has a lot more potential for us. The rest of Africa is the rest of our lives; it’s a good long-term bet but it’s not a quick win.”

The group would probably rely on smaller stores with fewer product lines as it built out its rest-of-Africa business, he said.

