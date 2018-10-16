Big tobacco’s hopes for vaping go up in smoke

The primary cause for the shortfall was the Japanese market, where demand for tobacco-heating devices has stagnated, even if BAT’s Glo product is gaining market share. While early adopters have switched to new products, other consumers are proving more resistant to change. But the slowdown in a key market shouldn’t have come as a surprise to investors: Philip Morris International warned about the trend in April.

The big tobacco companies are investing heavily in e-cigarettes, hoping they will grow fast enough to offset dwindling sales of their traditional products. The warnings from BAT and Philip Morris underline how difficult it will be to navigate this shift.

There will be stumbles: the slowdown in Japan is one. Competition from start-ups such as Juul and greater regulation may be others, not to mention the increasing legal acceptance of cannabis.

There’s also the risk that their traditional business will shrink faster than expected, reducing the amount of cash they can invest in alternatives. This strategy is only sustainable if sales of the original product don’t fall by more than 3.5% a year, according to Duncan Fox, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. BAT says it expects volumes across the industry to be down by that amount in 2018.