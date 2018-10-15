Why Anheuser-Busch InBev may cut its generous dividend

So AB InBev’s high debt level is not new. What is new is that the company’s cash flow has been hurt by the plunge in emerging-market currencies, which also has sent its share price lower. The decision by Moody’s Investors Service on October 1 to place the company’s debt rating on review for a possible downgrade boosts the chances of a dividend cut, according to Paul Steegers of Bank of America Merrill Lynch, potentially when AB InBev releases earnings October 25.

“AB InBev’s debt sticks out like a sore thumb,” says Jonathan Fyfe, an analyst at Mirabaud Securities who has a buy recommendation on the stock. “The board is motivated to keep the dividend but there is a genuine question mark over whether that is really in the best interests of the company.”

An AB InBev spokesperson did not have an immediate comment about its plan for the dividend. The beermaker has said that deleveraging as a higher priority than its dividend. While CFO Felipe Dutra said in July that AB InBev aimed to reduce net debt to about two times earnings, the multiple is now almost five and actually ticked up in the first half. The average large food and drink company has net debt of about two-and-a-half times earnings, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.