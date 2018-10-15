Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands warns shareholders of severe indigestion from UK deal

Shares in the restaurant franchiser fell after the group said it intended to book an R874m impairment on the R2.1bn Gourmet Burger Kitchen acquisition

15 October 2018 - 09:53 Robert Laing
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS
Picture: FAMOUS BRANDS

Shares in restaurant franchiser Famous Brands fell 6.5% to R95.37 on Monday morning after the group said it intended to book an R874m impairment on the R2.1bn UK acquisition it made in 2016.

Famous Brands said it expected to report on October 29 that it fell into an interim loss of up to R6.23 per share for the six months to end-August from earnings per share of R1.71 in the matching period.

Its interim headline earnings per share (HEPS), which would exclude the R874m pretax impairment of Gourmet Burger Kitchen, would increase by between 3% and 14%, the trading statement said.

Gourmet Burger Kitchen would contribute a £2.6m operating loss to the group’s interim results, three times more than the matching period’s £872,000 loss.

In August, Famous Brands said its South African, rest of Africa and middle east operations grew sales by 7.1%.

“There has been no change to the information provided in the voluntary performance update,” Famous Brands said in Monday’s statement.

Famous Brands seemingly can’t stand the heat of Gourmet Burger Kitchen

GBK is ‘the septic wart on the overall business and should be cut out’, Vunani analyst Anthony Clark says
Companies
1 month ago

Famous Brands issues cryptic statement, after warning of Gourmet Burger Kitchen loss

The fast-food franchiser says it is considering ‘strategic options’ for an unnamed subsidiary, a day after warning the UK burger brand ...
Companies
1 month ago

Brexit hits Famous Brands hard in UK

South African owner of Gourmet Burger Kitchen reports rising losses for British chain
Companies
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
ArcelorMittal sees strategic value in mothballed ...
Companies / Mining
2.
Sapoa takes on Joburg over outdoor advertising
Companies / Property
3.
Sanlam Investment Managers falls in line on ...
Companies / Financial Services
4.
Pepkor executives to go after Christo Wiese for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Harmony’s 11-year investigation not a good sign ...
Companies

Related Articles

Brexit hits Famous Brands hard in UK
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands seemingly can’t stand the heat of Gourmet Burger Kitchen
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Famous Brands issues cryptic statement, after warning of Gourmet Burger Kitchen ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.