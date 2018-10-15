Companies / Retail & Consumer

Cannabis a new golden goose for booze business

Svedka vodka has poured $4bn into the Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth

15 October 2018 - 05:03 Agency Staff
Picture: 123RF/El Roi
Picture: 123RF/El Roi

The world’s major alcohol producers can no longer ignore the pot phenomenon, as young consumers may increasingly swap beer and cocktails for joints and cannabis-infused drinks.

Some have seized the moment. Constellation Brands, maker of Corona beer and

Svedka vodka, has poured $4bn into the Canadian cannabis firm Canopy Growth. The coming market is "potentially one of the most significant global growth opportunities of the next decade," said Constellation CEO Robert Sands.

Sales of legal cannabis and related products should reach $200bn within 15 years and the market is opening "much more rapidly than originally anticipated," he said.

Following in Uruguay’s footsteps, Canada on Wednesday will become the second country in the world to legalise recreational cannabis. Cannabis is still banned under US federal law for any purpose but nine states so far have legalised its recreational use under their own laws, while others have moved toward softening its prohibition. As a result newer methods of consumption are proliferating: edibles in the form of candies, baked goods and ice creams as well as vaporisers and ointments.

And then there are drinks.

Diageo, the world’s largest producer of spirits including Smirnoff vodka and Johnny Walker whisky, is in talks with Canadian producers, according to Bloomberg.

Beer producer Molson Coors has also announced a joint venture with Canada’s Hydropothecary Corporation.

Researchers at the University of Connecticut and Georgia State University in 2017 found sales of alcohol dipped 12.4% in US counties where medical cannabis was legalised. But others including the Distilled Spirits Council, an industry body representing US liquor makers, say sales have not been hurt. Hemp beers and those containing cannabidiol, a cannabis component that is not psychoactive, are already available.

AFP

EDITORIAL: Cannabis laws shifting quickly

The Constitutional Court’s judgment sought to distinguish Prince II from the current case
Opinion
26 days ago

Tariffs tap out craft brewers in Canada

‘It’s a terrible time for brewers,’ says Beer Canada chief
Companies
2 months ago

Dagga-infused drinks are on the way

Marijuana producers are betting that an increasing number of people would rather pour a drink infused with pot
National
4 months ago

LUNCH WITH THE FT: Woody Harrelson on talking to Trump, parting ways with Pence and bending his own rules

Matthew Garrahan eats vegan in Notting Hill with Hollywood’s most laidback hellraiser
Life
4 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Pepkor executives to go after Christo Wiese for ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed
Companies / Energy
3.
World’s longest train saves Transnet R1bn
Companies
4.
How CEO Siyabonga Gama wound up in Transnet's ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism
5.
Growing government control over resources sounds ...
Companies / Mining

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.