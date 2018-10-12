Pepkor executives to go after Christo Wiese for Steinhoff damages

A group of senior executives of Pepkor Holdings intends to seek compensation directly from the company’s previous chair, Christo Wiese, due to damages they incurred as a result of the Steinhoff debacle, new court papers show.

This was according to the testimony of Dawie van Niekerk, the previous chief operating officer of Tekkie Town, a business Pepkor acquired from Steinhoff in 2017.

Pepkor was previously named Steinhoff Africa Retail (Star) before changing its name in June. It argued in papers filed in September in the Western Cape High Court that Van Niekerk and four other former Tekkie Town employees were in breach of their restraint of trade clauses in launching a rival, called Mr Tekkie.

All five individuals were executives and co-owners of Tekkie Town before agreeing to sell to Steinhoff in 2016. These include Tekkie Town founder, Braam van Huyssteen, and its previous CEO, Bernard Mostert.