Woolworths will ban plastic bags from one of its stores to fight pollution

From November, the retailer will not offer any plastic bags at its Steenberg store in Cape Town

09 October 2018 - 08:54 Nqobile Dludla
A woman walks past a Woolworths store in Cape Town. Picture: REUTERS/MIKE HUTCHINGS
Woolworths will remove single-use plastic bags from one of its stores during a six-month trial period in a bid to end plastic pollution, the retailer said on Monday.

From November, Woolworths will not offer any plastic bags at its Steenberg store in Cape Town, with customers having the choice of either bringing their own bags or paying R5.50 for a reusable bag.

SA does not have a law banning plastic bags. However, to reduce littering and discourage customers from buying them, the plastic bag levy increased in April by 50% to 12c a bag.

Woolworths’ head of sustainability Feroz Koor said research had shown that the levy introduced in 2003 has not curbed the country’s plastic shopping bag consumption. He said the retailer aims to phase out plastic bags by 2020.

Now is not the time to put regressive carbon tax in place

Finalisation of bill is imminent, but it will add to business costs and may lead to job cuts
Opinion
1 day ago

“When you consider that Woolworths currently sells about 140-million plastic bags a year, which is between six to seven tons of plastic, helping consumers choose reusable bags will make a significant impact on reducing plastic waste,” Koor said in a statement.

Supermarkets have come under increased pressure to cut their use of plastic as images of littered oceans and beaches become commonplace, shocking consumers and shareholders.

The UN wants to eliminate single-use plastic by 2022 and says more than 60 countries have taken steps to ban or reduce plastic consumption.

More than 40 other countries have banned, partly banned or taxed single-use plastic bags, including China, France, Rwanda, and Italy. In 2017, Kenya imposed the world’s toughest law against plastic bags — those breaking the law risk imprisonment of up to four years or fines of $40,000. 

Plastics and petro-chemical goods ensure oil demand to 2050

Plastics and petrochemical products will feed the demand for oil for the foreseeable future.
World
3 days ago

More than just going green, two Dutch cities are aiming for a circular economy

Amsterdam's Zero Waste Lab highlights the scourge of urban waste by turning trash into something useful or artistic
World
17 days ago

Headwinds pummel Master Plastics earnings

The company singles out land reform and the Western Cape drought among macro-economic troubles
Companies
20 days ago

DINNER PARTY INTEL: Lego wants to eliminate plastic materials in toys

Lego is trying to eliminate its dependence on petroleum-based plastics and build its toys entirely from plant-based or recycled materials
News & Fox
1 month ago

