Blockchain to monitor French retail giant Carrefour’s food sources

The technology cut the time needed to check the provenance of food from days or weeks to seconds, IBM said.

Blockchain, best known as the technology underlying cryptocurrency bitcoin, is a shared record of data kept by a network of individual computers rather than a single party.

Proponents say it has the power to transform industries, from finance to real estate, but so far there has not been much of its large-scale application.

Carrefour secretary-general Laurent Vallee said the group would widen its use of the system to its 300 fresh products across the world by 2022, securing a safe supply chain and enabling customers to trust in their food.

"The key thing for us … is to be able to say when there is a crisis that we have the blockchain technology, so we are able to trace products and tell [their] story," he said.

Outbreaks of salmonella linked to eggs and poultry are a challenge for the food industry. Nearly 207-million eggs from a North Carolina farm possibly contaminated with the organism were recalled in April, while the number of salmonella food poisoning cases in the EU is rising.

IBM said global businesses would pay about $212,000 a year for full use of Food Trust, now available worldwide.

Still, mass adoption of the technology could face hurdles, said Simon Ellis of US-based market research firm IDC.

"Effort to convince growers to participate is not a minimal one," he said. "Growers and farmers exist at dramatically different levels of technological sophistication.," he said.

Reuters