Companies / Retail & Consumer

Caxton to lift stake in Cognition to almost 80%

The newspaper and printing group will sell half of its property listing website Private Property in exchange for shares

08 October 2018 - 12:28 Robert Laing
A screen grab from the private property website
A screen grab from the private property website

Caxton proposes to increase its holding in digital media group Cognition from 34% to about 77% in a deal in which the newspaper and printing group will sell its half of a property listing website, Private Property, in exchange for shares.

Conditions on the deal include that Cognition shareholders waive the JSE's rule that a mandatory offer would be triggered by Caxton raising its holding in the smaller company to more than 35%.

The deal values Caxton's 50.01% of Private Property at R127m, more than Cognition's market capitalisation of R124m at Monday's share price of 90c.

In Monday's statement, Cognition said it would acquire Caxton's shares in Private Property in exchange for 106-million new shares valued at R1.20 each. This will nearly double Cognition's shares in issue.

Caxton, whose market capitalisation was R3.6bn at Monday's share price of R9.12, acquired its stake in Private Property from a US private equity group in September 2017, beating Naspers in an auction.

"Private Property is one of SA's largest property portals. The company holds a significant market share in the South African property market and, in recent years, has grown revenues in excess of 30%," Cognition said.

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Read More

MultiChoice′s R500m broadcasting agreement with SABC will be probed

Competition commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele says top court’s ruling clears up the ambiguity about the Competition Commission′s  power to investigate
Companies
7 days ago

Caxton and Independent Media the latest to agree to collusion penalties

Both media groups admit to participating in price fixing and fixing of trading conditions
Companies
7 months ago

Novus counts the cost of losing Media24 contract

Also creating some uncertainty is Caxton’s continuing legal action
Companies
3 months ago

COMPANY COMMENT: Caxton annual report has a sense of déjà vu

Caxton has not just repeated the general message of the 2016 remuneration report, it has repeated it word for word.
Companies
10 months ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Eskom’s 50%-plus empowerment policy never existed
Companies / Energy
2.
Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm files for bankruptcy ...
Companies
3.
Battle for control of Murray and Roberts resumes
Companies / Industrials
4.
Fewer land sales mean Tongaat’s difficulties ...
Companies / Industrials
5.
Park Square: a landmark designed with people in ...
Companies / Property

Related Articles

MultiChoice′s R500m broadcasting agreement with SABC will be probed
Companies

Independent contract comes as a relief to Novus
Companies

Iqbal Surve aims to raise R7.5bn from media listing
Companies

Caxton and Independent Media the latest to agree to collusion penalties
Companies

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.