How Steinhoff’s Mattress Firm faces a lumpy fate

It added 1,500 stores, growing its footprint to about 3,400 shops, some of which were across the road from each other. This left Mattress Firm with debt of $1.4bn by the time of the August 2016 deal.

Asked about reports that Mattress Firm is planning to file for bankruptcy protection, a spokesperson for Steinhoff said on Wednesday the group "cannot comment on market rumours". The speculation has been fuelled in recent weeks by a presentation to lenders during the second half of September that highlighted the mattress retailer’s need for cash.

The presentation, which forwas part of a series of regular updates Steinhoff provides to its various funders, included input from Mattress Firm’s executive chair Steve Stagner and COO Hendre Ackermann.

Cratos Capital equity analyst Ron Klipin said the rumours around bankruptcy protection were not surprising given the need for cash.

"They can’t get funding from Steinhoff nor can they raise funds on the basis of their own balance sheet fundamentals, so bankruptcy protection could be their best option," he said.

Klipin said the expensive leases they had entered into during the aggressive expansion phase had created major cash flow problems for Mattress Firm. Bankruptcy protection, which is subject to oversight by the courts, would allow the company scope to renegotiate its leases and other obligations.

During his presentation to parliament in September, former Steinhoff CEO Markus Jooste said the Mattress Firm acquisition had been proposed by former CFO Ben La Grange.

"I approved and agreed with it," Jooste told the parliamentarians. "In retrospect the American decision was a bad [one]."