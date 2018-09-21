How activist investor Daniel Loeb forced a shake-up at Nestlé

London/Zurich — Nestlé put its skin health unit up for sale on Thursday, as the maker of Nescafe and Perrier water ditches underperforming businesses and fends off criticism from an activist investor demanding an overhaul.

It said it was exploring strategic options for the unit, saying "the future growth opportunities of Nestlé Skin Health lie increasingly outside the group’s strategic scope" and did not fit in with a sharper focus on food, drinks and nutritional health.

Nestlé agreed this week to sell its Gerber Life Insurance business for $1.55bn.

The skin health unit makes Cetaphil and Proactiv brands, Restylane wrinkle fillers and prescription dermatology treatments. It had sales of Sf2.7bn ($2.8bn) in 2017, accounting for about 3% of Nestle’s total.

Vontobel analyst Jean-Philippe Bertschy estimated the business was worth Sf6bn to Sf6.5bn, excluding financial debt, provisions and deferred taxes. He said it could fetch between Sf6bn and Sf8bn in a sale. Another analyst put the sale value at about SF7bn.

Nestlé Skin Health was formed in 2014 when Nestlé bought L’Oreal’s stake in their Galderma dermatology venture.

Jefferies analyst Martin Deboo said the most likely exit options were a leveraged buyout or a sale to L’Oreal, if the French cosmetics firm followed Nestlé in making a strategic U-turn. L’Oreal, in which Nestle is a shareholder, declined to comment.

Nestlé, the world’s largest packaged food company, is under pressure from Third Point, a hedge fund run by investor Daniel Loeb, to take bold moves to improve returns.

Mark Schneider, the first externally hired CEO in nearly a century, has addressed several of Third Point’s demands, including setting a margin target and speeding up acquisitions and divestitures.

The one demand Schneider has not addressed is the sale of Nestlé’s 23% stake in L’Oreal, which is worth nearly €26bn.

