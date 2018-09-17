H&M surges the most in 16 years as sales growth surprises

Stockholm — Hennes & Mauritz shares rose the most in 17 years after the ailing Swedish fashion retailer reported sales growth that took analysts by surprise, boosting optimism the H&M chain may have turned the corner.

The stock surged as much as 18% on Monday, adding 32-billion kronor ($4bn) to the market value of the Stockholm-based retailer. H&M reported third-quarter revenue growth that exceeded the highest estimate by analysts.

The gain is the first glimmer of a turnaround at H&M, which has been struggling to reduce a record position of unsold garments. About a quarter of the company’s freely traded shares are shorted, according to Markit Securities data. That makes the stock prone to short squeezes, when good news gets short sellers scrambling to buy the stock back to close positions.

Separately, the UK’s Mail on Sunday said chair Stefan Persson has talked with banks including Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan about a debt package to take the firm private. Persson has repeatedly denied he is planning a buyout.

"H& M seems to have come close to stabilizing same-store sales," wrote Charles Allen, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. "If they have managed to reduce inventory, weak margins are likely to be forgiven."

Last week, Zara owner Inditex SA reported its weakest six-month sales growth in four years. An unusually warm summer had shoppers staying away from stores and opting for lower-priced garments such as tank tops and shorts.

