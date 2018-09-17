Dismal update sends Rhodes Foods’ shares plummeting

Rhodes Foods shares dropped as much as 17% on Monday morning, after the food producer said its full-year earnings were likely to drop by up to 38%.

The company said it was feeling the effects of the crippling drought in the Western Cape, which pushed up the costs of its canned products.

The drought coincided with low disposable income, the company said in a trading statement.

Rhodes Food produces fresh, frozen and long-life convenience meal solutions across SA, sub-Saharan Africa and major global markets.

Its international footprint also meant that the company was exposed to the vagaries of the foreign exchange markets.