Companies / Retail & Consumer

Profitable year for Quantum Foods as egg unit performs … excellently

For the past two years, poultry producers have benefited from lower input costs, which came after a bumper summer grain harvest and a stronger rand

12 September 2018 - 11:32 Andries Mahlangu’
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Quantum Foods expects another year of bumper profits, but signalled that high feed costs were starting weigh on it.

For the past two years or so, poultry producers have benefited immensely from lower input costs, which came courtesy of a bumper summer grain harvest and a relatively a stronger rand.

The primary ingredients in poultry feed are maize and soya. Maize prices have since bottomed out and have been steadily rising in recent months, while the rand has been much weaker of late.

Quantum Foods, which was unbundled from food producer Pioneer Foods several years ago, expects headline earnings per share to rise at least 219% in the year to September, from the matching period a year ago.

Its egg business was a standout performer, though it said margins in the segment declined due high feed costs and a decline in egg prices.

The company also received R22m from insurers, compensating partly for the avian flu losses that occurred in 2017 and in the first half of 2018.

Quantum Foods counted on its African operations, which it said noted improved trading conditions.

The share price was up as much as 17% to a high of R4.75 in midmorning trade on Wednesday, though in thin trading volumes.

mahlangua@businesslive.co.za

Impairments push Clover into a full-year loss

The sudden resignations of the CEO and chair of Dairy Farmers of SA forced the group to write down the revolving credit facility it had extended to ...
Companies
2 hours ago

Cadbury stocking up on goods and ingredients in case of a hard Brexit

The chocolate maker joins companies such as Rolls-Royce and Merck, who are stockpiling goods in anticipation of shortages if a UK-EU border is created
Companies
23 hours ago

Resilient board committee formed to tackle concerns

The Resilient stable has been at the centre of a major selloff in the listed real estate sector in 2018
Companies
8 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The Great Post Office turnaround: is it working?
Companies
2.
Advtech details takeover bid for private ...
Companies
3.
Resilient board committee formed to tackle ...
Companies / Property
4.
Telkom insists its deal with Bain is legit
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Director’s share sales added to MTN’s woes
Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.