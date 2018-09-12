Profitable year for Quantum Foods as egg unit performs … excellently

Quantum Foods expects another year of bumper profits, but signalled that high feed costs were starting weigh on it.

For the past two years or so, poultry producers have benefited immensely from lower input costs, which came courtesy of a bumper summer grain harvest and a relatively a stronger rand.

The primary ingredients in poultry feed are maize and soya. Maize prices have since bottomed out and have been steadily rising in recent months, while the rand has been much weaker of late.