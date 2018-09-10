News Leader
WATCH: Low prices of mushrooms and foreign-exchange losses weigh on Libstar
Food producer and supplier Libstar reported its maiden results on Tuesday
10 September 2018 - 10:56
Food producer and supplier Libstar reported its maiden results on Tuesday, noting a near 50% fall in headline earnings per share. Low mushroom prices and foreign-exchange losses weighed on the groups profit.
Its commercial and financial director, Robin Smith, joined Business Day TV for some perspective on the earnings and what it means for the direction of the company in future.
Libstar commercial and financial director, Robin Smith joined Business Day TV to offer some perspective on the disappointing results
OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:
