WATCH: Low prices of mushrooms and foreign-exchange losses weigh on Libstar

Food producer and supplier Libstar reported its maiden results on Tuesday

10 September 2018 - 10:56 Business Day TV
Mushrooming: Libstar, the owner of Denny, expects improved production in the last part of 2018 after encountering operating headwinds in the first six months. Picture: KEVIN SUTHERLAND/SUNDAY TIMES
Food producer and supplier Libstar reported its maiden results on Tuesday, noting a near 50% fall in headline earnings per share.  Low mushroom prices and foreign-exchange losses weighed on the groups profit.

Its commercial and financial director, Robin Smith, joined Business Day TV for some perspective on the earnings and what it means for the direction of the company in future.

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

Libstar must make good on its margin promises

Investors will also want further clarity on Libstar’s ability to pay dividends
Companies
5 days ago

Libstar wants shareholder to trim stake to boost liquidity

Private equity fund’s holding an overhang on food producer’s share price — financial director
Companies
5 days ago

Denny owner Libstar posts dismal maiden results as mushrooms, well, mushroom

Low mushroom prices, strikes and forex losses caused profit to sag at the recently listed food producer, which also owns the Lancewood dairy brand
Companies
6 days ago

All eyes on whether SA escaped recession

Trading Economists says we have, by the skin of our teeth, while on the corporate front Discovery, Wilson Bayly Holmes-Ovcon and Libstar release ...
Markets
6 days ago

JSE’s food index slumps as producers suffer from indigestion

Shares in Denny Mushrooms owner Libstar plunged 24% after a trading update, while Tiger Brands, which was under pressure on Thursday, lost a further ...
Markets
24 days ago

Africa is a busy place for JPMorgan Chase

The New York-based investment bank had seen interest from at least six companies considering listing in London and local equity markets
Companies
3 months ago

