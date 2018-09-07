WATCH: How the racist incident at Spur affected its results

Spur has reported annual revenue growth of 3%, as the racist incident in 2017 took its toll.

Business Day quoted CEO Pierre van Tonder as saying that Spur Steak Ranches has “90% recovered” from a consumer boycott following an angry exchange between two customers at one of its restaurants in Johannesburg in 2017.

The company granted fee concessions to assist franchisees in the wake of the incident.

The sale of Captain Do Regos and Braviz rib manufacturing boosted its profit, translating into a 14% increase in diluted headline earnings per share.

Van Tonder spoke to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results.