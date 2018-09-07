Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How the racist incident at Spur affected its results

07 September 2018 - 09:45 Business Day TV
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL
Spur CEO Pierre van Tonder. Picture: FINANCIAL MAIL

Spur has reported annual revenue growth of 3%, as the racist incident in 2017 took its toll.

Business Day quoted CEO Pierre van Tonder as saying that Spur Steak Ranches has “90% recovered” from a consumer boycott following an angry exchange between two customers at one of its restaurants in Johannesburg in 2017.

The company granted fee concessions to assist franchisees in the wake of the incident.

The sale of Captain Do Regos and Braviz rib manufacturing boosted its profit, translating into a 14% increase in diluted headline earnings per share.

Van Tonder spoke to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results.

CEO Pierre van Tonder talks to Business Day TV about the company's full-year results

OR LISTEN TO THE AUDIO:

RocoMamas shines for Spur group

New stores on the cards for company’s star performer in places like India and Saudi Arabia as restaurant sales increase 31.5%
Companies
1 day ago

FirstRand, Sanlam and Spur among JSE companies reporting

More details of the economic woes SA finds itself in will be revealed when the Reserve Bank releases current account figures for the second quarter
Markets
1 day ago

Doctor relocation ‘may spur emigration’

SA’s largest umbrella body for doctors in private practice warns of consequences of state's hand in where doctors work
National
2 days ago

Nike shares dip as Kaepernick ad spurs boycott

The hashtag #NikeBoycott shoots to the top trending topics on Twitter
Sport
2 days ago

JSE opens higher as banks gain on steady rand

Naspers slips below R3,000 as markets trade cautiously ahead of proposed new tariffs on Chinese goods and Tencent loses almost 4% in Hong Kong trade
Markets
1 day ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Companies in this Story

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Nigeria debits Stanbic’s account by R75m for ...
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Why the market’s not keen to tip a cap to Capitec
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Sanlam banks on low-income segment for growth
Companies / Financial Services
4.
RocoMamas shines for Spur group
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
How FirstRand taps innovation to boost its ...
Companies / Financial Services

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.