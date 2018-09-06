Spur still feeling the effects of racist incident

Restaurant franchisor Spur Corporation barely grew its revenue in the year to June, but still managed to turn a profit, thanks in part to the sale of two businesses.

Revenue from continuing operations was up 3% to R667.2m, held back by the fallout from a racist incident at one of its stores in 2017.

The company granted fee concessions to assist several franchisees in the wake of the incident, it said in its results statement on Thursday.

Spur said, however, the namesake brand was recovering from the "damaging social media incident in March 2017", with sales rising 14.8% in the fourth quarter after falling 9% in the first half and 3.2% in the third quarter.

Franchise revenue in the Spur brand declined by 3.2% but increased by 2.6% in the pizza and pasta business, which encompasses Panarottis and Casa Bella. Strong increases were seen at Hussar Grill, up 33.6%, and RocoMamas, up 37.8%.

Local retail revenue, which represents the group’s interests in four Hussar Grill restaurants and one RocoMamas outlet, was up 9.4%.

The manufacturing and distribution division grew revenue by 2.4%, held back by the lower restaurant foot traffic and reduced volumes, as an increasing proportion of products are now being made in the restaurants.

"Margins came under pressure across all divisions in South Africa, with the exception of RocoMamas, as operational costs increased ahead of revenue growth," the company said.

"Margins in the manufacturing facility declined slightly due to higher input costs which were not passed on to franchisees. The overall margin of the manufacturing and distribution division was further impacted by lower volumes through the group's outsourced distribution system."

Pretax profit from continuing operations was up 9.8% to R231.4m. This includes a R17.5m profit on the disposal of the Braviz rib manufacturing facility, and a R4.8m profit on the disposal of the Captain DoRegos business.

Excluding exceptional times, profit before income tax from continuing operations, excluding exceptional and one-off items, dropped 8%.

The company declared a final dividend of 60c per share, bringing the total to R1.23, which was down on R1.32 a year ago.